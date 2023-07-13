Power outages reported after strong storms push across the Ozarks

A tree blocks Grand Street in the Oak Grove Neighborhood in Springfield.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -There are power outages and reports of trees down after strong storms moved through the Ozarks Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

City Utilities is reporting scattered outages throughout the city as of 6:30 a.m. Power Outage U.S. shows around 800 outages in Polk County.

Lightning in Downtown Springfield Thursday morning.
Tornado warnings were issued Thursday morning. The first warning was issued around 1:00 a.m. for Webster County, near 1:30 a.m. for Texas and Wright Counties and then around 2:00 a.m. for a part of Howell County. We’re working to find out if there is any damage in those counties.

Lightning in Monett, Mo. Courtesy: Eve Earsley
A tree fell across Grand Street in East Springfield in the Oak Grove Neighborhood.

Lighting in Monett, Mo. Courtesy: Eve Earsley
More strong storms could push into the Ozarks Thursday night into Friday morning.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

