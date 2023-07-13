Small plane crashes into tree line in Osage Beach, Mo.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Fire Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a small plane crash.

The crash happened shortly after noon on Thursday. Investigators say the plane had just taken off from the Lee C. Fine Airport. Searchers found the wreckage in a treeline at the old golf course between Route KK and U.S. 54.

Investigators have not released any information about possible injuries.

