Small plane crashes into tree line in Osage Beach, Mo.
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Fire Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a small plane crash.
The crash happened shortly after noon on Thursday. Investigators say the plane had just taken off from the Lee C. Fine Airport. Searchers found the wreckage in a treeline at the old golf course between Route KK and U.S. 54.
Investigators have not released any information about possible injuries.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.