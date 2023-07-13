Southwest Missouri state representative announces run for treasurer in 2024

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Rep. Cody Smith of Carthage announced Thursday he is running for Missouri State Treasurer.

The Republican serves as the Missouri House Budget Chairman. He was first elected to the House in 2016.

In the private sector, Smith owns UVSanitized, a company offering ultraviolet light sanitization to residential, commercial, and healthcare sectors. Smith graduated from Carthage High School and studied business at Missouri Southern State University.

His candidacy will challenge Vivek Malek for the Republican nomination. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appointed Malek in January after Scott Fitzpatrick won the state’s auditor’s office.

Franklin County-area financial advisor Lucas Johnson filed to run as a Democrat for state treasurer.

