SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo is with us today with Festus, one of the zoo’s oldest members, to talk about their 100 year birthday celebration. On July 15th is the Zoo’s 100th birthday party & everyone gets in at the kids admission rate!

