Springfield license office suddenly closes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Glenstone License Office in Springfield closed Tuesday.

The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks is contracted through the Department of Revenue to run the business. It allows the organization to raise money for resources and services it offers to those in need around the region.

BCFO CEO Joe Daues believes the closure has to do with pending litigation involving the Department of Revenue but could not elaborate. He says losing this office will greatly impact the organization financially.

“These are important to us because the money we raise from these offices helps BCFO pay money, and direct financial assistance, to families going through a breast cancer diagnosis. So our mission is to help these families get through a diagnosis without losing their car or losing their home. So this is going to hurt us financially. But I will assure everybody that regardless of what happens at this office or what anyone tries to do to the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks we’re committed to stand by our mission to help those families,” he said.

People are being encouraged to visit the other locations, including Nixa, Ozark, and Republic.

