Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Artichoke Salad

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a great salad option.

Greek Artichoke Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups large diced heirloom tomatoes or halved cherry tomatoes
  • 1 English cucumber cut into half rounds 1/4 inch thick
  • 1/2 red onion thinly sliced
  • 1 can quartered artichoke hearts

Dressing ingredients

  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup white vinegar
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 2 tsp garlic salt
  • 4 fresh basil leaves chopped

Put vegetables and artichokes in a bowl and toss. Drizzle with salad dressing and toss to combine. Refrigerate for thirty minutes.

The recipe serves six to eight.

