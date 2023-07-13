Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Artichoke Salad
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a great salad option.
Greek Artichoke Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 cups large diced heirloom tomatoes or halved cherry tomatoes
- 1 English cucumber cut into half rounds 1/4 inch thick
- 1/2 red onion thinly sliced
- 1 can quartered artichoke hearts
Dressing ingredients
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup white vinegar
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 2 tsp garlic salt
- 4 fresh basil leaves chopped
Put vegetables and artichokes in a bowl and toss. Drizzle with salad dressing and toss to combine. Refrigerate for thirty minutes.
The recipe serves six to eight.
