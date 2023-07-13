Taste of the Ozarks: Greek Artichoke Salad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a great salad option.

Greek Artichoke Salad

Ingredients:

2 cups large diced heirloom tomatoes or halved cherry tomatoes

1 English cucumber cut into half rounds 1/4 inch thick

1/2 red onion thinly sliced

1 can quartered artichoke hearts

Dressing ingredients

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup white vinegar

2 tbsp sugar

2 tsp garlic salt

4 fresh basil leaves chopped

Put vegetables and artichokes in a bowl and toss. Drizzle with salad dressing and toss to combine. Refrigerate for thirty minutes.

The recipe serves six to eight.

