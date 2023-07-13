Valley View LB Brian Huff commits to Missouri

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Football Friday Night star is thinking MIZ.

Valley View All-State linebacker Brian Huff committed to Missouri Wednesday evening. The four-star prospect had Arkansas, UCF, and UNLV in his final four.

He led a stout Blazers defense in 2022 with 92 tackles, 7 tackles for a loss, 2 pass breakups, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble and 1 blocked kick.

On3 and Rivals rank him as a top 25 linebacker in the nation in the 2024 class. Huff also has offers from Arkansas State, Mississippi State, LSU, Kansas State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Memphis.

Brian Huff in 2024 National Recruiting Rankings

Rivals: 4-star, #4 prospect in Arkansas, #21 LB nationally

On3: 4-star, #4 prospect in Arkansas, #23 LB nationally, #280 overall

247Sports: 3-star, #7 prospect in Arkansas, #52 nationally

