Westlake Ace Hardware in Springfield donates fans from annual fan drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army received a donation of 86 fans on Thursday thanks to a fan drive earlier this summer.

Westlake ACE Hardware hosted a fan drive for the agency. Customers donated $1,500 to buy the fans. The fans were donated to help those in need better combat the rising temps across the Ozarks.

Leaders with the Salvation Army say it isn’t too late if you’d like to provide a fan to someone in need. Contact the Salvation Army.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.