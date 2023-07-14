12-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Boston, police say

A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.
A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.(WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023
The shooting took place in the afternoon at a home in the Mattapan neighborhood.

Police did not immediately make public other details, such as whether the child was a boy or girl or the circumstances under which they were shot.

There was no ongoing threat to public safety, however, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

No arrests have been made.

Mayor Michelle Wu said first responders attempted to resuscitate the child.

“It’s a horrible tragedy for the entire city whenever anyone of our young people is lost, and for a child of this age being lost to gun violence is a nightmare,” she said in a news conference at the scene. “In the summer when our kids should be enjoying, having fun, playing and growing, this is especially a nightmare for a mom and for a family.”

Boston police are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old on Thursday afternoon. (WCVB)

Police Commissioner Michael Cox called the death unnecessary.

“I implore folks, if you have guns in your home ... turn them in to us,” he said.

