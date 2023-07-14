Casper’s reopens at its new Springfield location

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield restaurant with more than 100 years of service reopened.

Famous for its chili, Casper’s has been a local staple since 1909. It will also serve other menu favorites.

Casper’s reopened at its newest location in the 900 block of South Glenstone in the former Anton’s Coffee Shop building. The restaurant closed its Walnut Street location in 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
2 die, 1 injured in small plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks; victims identified
Widespread storms could be affecting the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible this evening and tonight
Emergency crews rushed a child to the hospital after a near-drowning in a pool at Arc of the...
Teenager revived after near-drowning at pool at Arc of the Ozarks in Springfield
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates body found near Billings, Mo.
license office
Springfield license office suddenly closes

Latest News

Parents are concerned with mental health care access for children in Springfield.
Parents struggle to find mental health pediatric care in Springfield, Mo.
Severe storms possible tonight
Casper’s reopens at its new Springfield location
Widespread storms could be affecting the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible this evening and tonight