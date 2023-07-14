Casper’s reopens at its new Springfield location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield restaurant with more than 100 years of service reopened.

Famous for its chili, Casper’s has been a local staple since 1909. It will also serve other menu favorites.

Casper’s reopened at its newest location in the 900 block of South Glenstone in the former Anton’s Coffee Shop building. The restaurant closed its Walnut Street location in 2022.

