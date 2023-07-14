CATCH-A-CROOK: Thief caught on camera casing a neighborhood west of Rutledge Wilson Farm

Security video shows a man peering into vehicles and stealing a GPS system.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

July 3, 2023 Subdivision west of Rutledge Wilson Farm
July 3, 2023 Subdivision west of Rutledge Wilson Farm(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a theft in a neighborhood west of Rutledge Wilson Farm. Surveillance video shows a man get out of a truck on July 3 just before 2:30 a.m. He walks up a driveway in the 1700 block of South Waco Avenue, near West University.

The home security video shows the man using a flashlight to peer into two vehicles parked in the driveway. He then opens the door to the truck, rummages through the console and steals a Garmin GPS. The owner reported the value at about $150.

Detectives say the thief then ran back to the street, and got into the passenger side of a truck. It appears to be a dark color. Investigators do not have a make, model or license plate number. Greene County detectives say it’s possible the driver and thief are casing neighborhoods near Rutledge Wilson Farm. Investigators are urging the public to remove valuables and firearms from vehicles and to always lock them.

If you recognize the men or have any information on these burglaries, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

o report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms are possible Friday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Possible Friday Morning
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
2 die, 1 injured in small plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks; victims identified
Courtesy: Doolittle Fire Protection District
Heat causes part of I-44 to buckle, leading to several crashed vehicles near Rolla, Mo.
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates suspicious death; searching for driver of truck
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

Latest News

The City of Nixa has contracted a new tree service to start preventative tree trimming near...
Nixa Utilities urges customers to conserve water ahead of potential emergency
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thief caught on camera casing a neighborhood west of Rutledge Wilson Farm
A girl suffered injuries after a car backed over her near Fair Grove.
Child airlifted to high school after car hits her near Fair Grove, Mo.
Child airlifted to high school after car hits her near Fair Grove, Mo.