CATCH-A-CROOK: Thief caught on camera casing a neighborhood west of Rutledge Wilson Farm

July 3, 2023 Subdivision west of Rutledge Wilson Farm (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are investigating a theft in a neighborhood west of Rutledge Wilson Farm. Surveillance video shows a man get out of a truck on July 3 just before 2:30 a.m. He walks up a driveway in the 1700 block of South Waco Avenue, near West University.

The home security video shows the man using a flashlight to peer into two vehicles parked in the driveway. He then opens the door to the truck, rummages through the console and steals a Garmin GPS. The owner reported the value at about $150.

Detectives say the thief then ran back to the street, and got into the passenger side of a truck. It appears to be a dark color. Investigators do not have a make, model or license plate number. Greene County detectives say it’s possible the driver and thief are casing neighborhoods near Rutledge Wilson Farm. Investigators are urging the public to remove valuables and firearms from vehicles and to always lock them.

If you recognize the men or have any information on these burglaries, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

