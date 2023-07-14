Child airlifted to high school after car hits her near Fair Grove, Mo.

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A girl suffered injuries after a car backed over her near Fair Grove.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Brushtree Lane.

Emergency crews rushed the girl to a hospital by helicopter. Investigators have not given an update on the girl’s condition.

