Crash into police cruiser leads to pursuit through Springfield on Thursday evening

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man who they say led police on a pursuit through Springfield on Thursday evening.

Investigators say it started after the driver rear-ended a police cruiser at James River Freeway and West Bypass around 5 p.m. The driver took off. A pursuit then happened. It ended near U.S. 60 and James River behind a baseball field.

Police believe the man arrested may have been under the influence.

