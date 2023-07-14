Crash into police cruiser leads to pursuit through Springfield on Thursday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man who they say led police on a pursuit through Springfield on Thursday evening.

Investigators say it started after the driver rear-ended a police cruiser at James River Freeway and West Bypass around 5 p.m. The driver took off. A pursuit then happened. It ended near U.S. 60 and James River behind a baseball field.

Police believe the man arrested may have been under the influence.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.