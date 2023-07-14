Endangered Person Advisory for a missing man from Vienna, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VIENNA, Mo. (KY3) -The police department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing man who was last seen on Ballpark Road Thursday night.

Teddy L. Wilson, 51, is a white man, 5′9″, and weighs 150 lbs. Wilson has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, red shoes and a hat.

Wilson is a ward of the state and has several diagnosed mental conditions including schizophrenia, anxiety disorder and depression. He takes medication but has not received his last doses.

If you have seen Wilson call 911 or the Vienna Police Department at 573-422-3381.

A picture of Wilson was not provided to us by law enforcement.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

