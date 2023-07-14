ENDANGERED SILVER ALERT: Wright County authorities searching for man with dementia

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a man who went did not show up to an appointment Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old James Franklin Peery Sr. left his home in Mansfield at 10:30 a.m. to go to an appointment in Springfield. Authorities say he never made it to his appointment.

Peery is described as a white, male, age 81, hgt 5′08″, 170 lbs, gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans, and cowboy boots. He also has a full beard and has been diagnosed with dementia.

James Franklin Peery Sr (KY3)

His car is a white 2020 Ford Escape with Missouri plates: HC17S

Anyone who sees Peer or his car, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Wright County Sheriff’s Department at 417-547-7182.

