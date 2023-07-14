First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 7 p.m. It includes the following Missouri counties:

Barton, Mo.

Benton, Mo.

Cedar, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Henry, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for a line of thunderstorms to turn severe. The biggest threat with these storms includes wind.

