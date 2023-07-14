First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 7 p.m. It includes the following Missouri counties:

  • Barton, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for a line of thunderstorms to turn severe. The biggest threat with these storms includes wind.

