First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks.
The watch lasts until 7 p.m. It includes the following Missouri counties:
- Barton, Mo.
- Benton, Mo.
- Cedar, Mo.
- Dade, Mo.
- Greene, Mo.
- Henry, Mo.
- Hickory, Mo.
- Jasper, Mo.
- Lawrence, Mo.
- Polk, Mo.
- St. Clair, Mo.
- Vernon, Mo.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for a line of thunderstorms to turn severe. The biggest threat with these storms includes wind.
