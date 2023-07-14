Jesse Jackson stepping down from civil rights group Rainbow PUSH, reports say

Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on...
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr. has announced he is stepping down as president of the civil rights organization he founded, Rainbow PUSH, according to Chicago-area media.

He is expected to announce a new president for the group in the coming weeks, FOX 32 in Chicago reported.

Jackson has been beset with health issues in recent years, including a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

He handed over the day-to-day operations for the organization last year, the Chicago Tribune said.

The South Carolina native has been a civil rights leader for decades and ran for president twice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
2 die, 1 injured in small plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks; victims identified
Scattered storms with heavy downpours will develop over the eastern Ozarks today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The storms aren’t over quite yet
Emergency crews rushed a child to the hospital after a near-drowning in a pool at Arc of the...
Teenager revived after near-drowning at pool at Arc of the Ozarks in Springfield
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates body found near Billings, Mo.
license office
Springfield license office suddenly closes

Latest News

The floor of the House is seen after the passage of the Defense bill on Friday.
House GOP approves Defense bill that restricts abortion access and halts diversity initiatives
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Architect identified as suspect in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman dies after run over by lawn mower at park
Courtesy: Missouri Lottery
Woman scratches $5 million lottery ticket sold in Springfield