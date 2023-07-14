Laclede County Sheriff’s Office identifies man found in wooded area; one person arrested

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a man found in a wooded area this week.

According to a news release, the man has been identified as 62-year-old Alden R. Bryant. Bryant was found in a wooded area in the 26000 block of Oklahoma Drive north of Lebanon on July 11.

Authorities say he was reported missing by family members on July 10 after his mobile home caught fire on July 9. Bryant was found 100 yards away from his home.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says Bryant’s truck was missing. On July 13, officers with the Springfield Police Department found the missing truck at a Fast and Friendly gas station at the corner of Kansas Expressway and Division Street.

SPD officers arrested 33-year-old Sterling King of Billings on a drug possession charge. He was transferred to the Laclede County Jail and has been charged with violation of order of protection.

King has NOT been charged in the death of Bryant.

According to the news release, Bryant died from blunt force trauma.

