Man recalls moments before the plane crashes at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A man who called 911 is recalling the moments before a small plane crashed in Osage Beach Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say Hayden M Ritchhart, 22, of Carrollton, Mo., and Evan R. Vandiver, 19, of Richmond, Mo. died in the crash. They say, Gary Vandiver, 54, of Richmond, Mo., suffered serious injuries.

“I can’t describe the feelings in later when I realized there were people in the airplane,” said David Huff who called 911.

He was going about his day in Osage Beach yesterday at about noon.

”Left McDonald’s got right by the airport. I’m on a conference call in my car, and I’m watching an airplane takeoff. I noticed it just didn’t look right. It was very, very low because I see planes take off there all the time,” said Huff.

He kept watching what was going on.

”All of a sudden, it took a right-hand dive right into the trees. It wasn’t a turn it just it stalled out and just went to the ground. I screamed out oh my god, it just crashed,” said Huff.

He called 911 but didn’t have an exact location.

”They couldn’t find it. They kept looking. They kept asking me exactly where did you see it go down. I explained to him again, within and I kept telling him I apologize for all you guys being here if I didn’t see what I saw,” said Huff.

“He saw a plane that looked like it was going to crash and indicated that the plane that was going forward to Margaritaville. At the time, several agencies come to the area and started searching for the plane and was unable to locate it for some time,” said Lt. Mike O’Day with the Osage Beach Police Department.

A park ranger found the wreckage.

”They got a call that they had received a call from someone that said they had gotten a distress call or and they lost contact and then a couple minutes later someone called in and they found it,” said Huff.

Huff is hoping his call got help there in time for the one man who survived.

”I’m hoping they got there in time. Wish I could have had more. Giving them more information quicker. They could have found it quicker. Maybe that would have helped,” said Huff.

The plane has been removed from the site.

