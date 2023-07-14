Marijuana sales since February reach nearly $600 million

Weed
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri’s marijuana industry is making a major milestone Friday as pot sales in the state continue to smash records.

Adult-use recreational sales got the green light back in February. Since then, the Show-Me state has sold an average of $4 million of legal cannabis every day.

In June alone, recreational and medical sales totaled $121 million. It’s the fourth straight month the totals have been that high.

Over those five months, total marijuana sales in Missouri reached $592 million.

