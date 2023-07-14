Missouri declines to apply for federal relief money for low-income families

State’s education department cites ‘number of challenges’ for decision
By Joe McLean
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 350,000 Missouri kids will not benefit from a federal food program after the state’s education department opted not to apply for the summer of 2023.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program was started in 2020 with many of the same eligibility criteria as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The program’s goal was to provide $120 in food assistance to families with children who are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, or who attend a school in a low-income area when many schools were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Missouri had participated in the program in the past, this year, the education department cited a “number of challenges” with the program.

“The P-EBT benefits were originally administered as part of a temporary relief program, and as many Missouri families can attest, there have been a number of challenges throughout the process due to the federal requirements associated with accessing and administering the benefits, coupled with the limitations of our current state and local data collection systems,” said DESE spokesperson Mallory McGowin.

Other states not participating in the program this year are Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, South Dakota, and Texas.

According to the latest data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the state has the equivalent of 356,444 full-time students eligible for free and reduced lunch. That amounts to 42% of Missouri’s enrolled students.

