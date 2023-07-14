Orchards in the Ozarks struggling this peach season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many across the Ozarks look forward to peach season which peaks every July and August. However, past weather has put a big dent in the local supply across the state of Missouri and parts of Arkansas.

Wes Murphy, owner of Murphy Orchard in Marionville, points to two big instances that had an impact on the local peach crop.

“Our peaches primarily got taken out a couple of days before Christmas,” Murphy said. “He’s referring to December 22nd and 23rd when lows in Springfield dropped to -8 degrees both mornings. Some outlying areas had lows around -10 or colder with some wind chill values well below that.

“We also ran into a late freeze deep into the month of April,” Murphy also said. When that occurred, five to ten percent of the peach trees that were blooming stopped. That dropped his local crop yield for the year down to zero.

This season, Murphy and other orchards in the Ozarks have been bringing in supply from states like South Carolina and Georgia. In a normal season, these states would have supply ready at reasonable prices. Murphy, however, says that producers in those states ran into similar problems with the weather.

“With some places in the southeast, they didn’t get enough chill hours,” Murphy said. “Peach trees need so many hours with temperatures below 45 degrees. An abnormally warm winter means you won’t get enough of those hours. You won’t have as many blooms that open when spring comes around, and that will cut down on your crop a little bit.”

Combine that with a late freeze in other peach producing states, crop losses ran as high as 90% for the whole season. This scenario leads to low supply and high demand for a popular summertime fruit for the Ozarks and the country.

Plus, it means an increase in prices. Murphy, for example, had to price his peaches an extra 20 cents a pound this season. Fortunately, he’s been appreciative of the feedback from customers.

“Most of our customer base has been understanding of the situation and how delicate peaches are to grow in Missouri,” Murphy states. “They understand that we have to bring them in every once in a while, but they always appreciate the peaches that they can get. They do talk about how good our peaches are when we have them, though.”

As for past and present picking seasons this year, Murphy is encouraged about the incredible blueberry season they just wrapped up. Plus, with a crop yield of 85%, he is looking forward to a great apple season later this year.

While the prices may be a little higher this year, peaches can be had. Just reach out to your local orchard by calling them, visiting them online, or checking their social media pages to see what’s available and what’s coming each day.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.