Ozarks Life: Barry County author pens Echoes from Ozarks

Mark Meadows shares 80 years of a humorous life.
By Chad Plein
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a home near a peaceful stretch outside of McDowell that is literally timeless.

“I didn’t set out to collect clocks,” Mark Meadow said. “I don’t consider myself to be a clock collector.”

For almost 60 years, Mark has handled hands, kept gears clear, and cleaned the chime over time. He has about 50 clocks in his home and most are key-wound every Monday.

“Monday, they’re striking all exactly the same time and making an uproar,” Mark said. “But then they always gradually get off.”

Yes, inside 79-year-old Mark Meadows’ home time doesn’t stand still... But inside his book, there are stories of times gone by.

“That book has 82 stories,” Mark said. “That’s fewer than half of my stories that I have on the computer.”

The book is called, Echoes from the Ozarks - Memories of the Missouri Hills.

Mark has tales of growing up with outhouses, how his parents used a little whiskey and sugar to calm an ailment, and another called “The Great Denture Adventure.”

“Tony’s upper teeth flew across the room,” Mark read.

Mark has been described as a current-day Mark Twain. He credits his mom for his love of writing.

When he left home, Mark’s mom would write him a six-page letter every week and he would write back. That continued until Mark returned to the Ozarks 40 years ago.

“I didn’t decide to write a book,” Mark said, “I just didn’t have to write letters to mom anymore and felt this compulsion to write.”

“I don’t know how many people I sent those emails to with a funny story that would say, ‘Why don’t you collect your stories in a book,’” Mark said.

And those stories, while humdrum for some, are hilarious to most. It’s thanks to the way Mark can spin a yarn and find the funny in the smallest of moments.

It’s that humor of an Ozarks author that weaves throughout the book like the pendulum tick of one of his clocks.

“My parents saw the humor and everything,” Mark said. “They were always laughing, even at themselves.”

“My mother lacked two months being 100 when she died,” Mark added. “I think that long life was partly due to the fact that she laughed at everything.”

Mark says a good laugh will lower your blood pressure which is good for your heart.

You can find Mark’s book, Echoes from the Ozarks: Memories of the Missouri Hills on Amazon.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
2 die, 1 injured in small plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks; victims identified
Scattered storms with heavy downpours will develop over the eastern Ozarks today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The storms aren’t over quite yet
Emergency crews rushed a child to the hospital after a near-drowning in a pool at Arc of the...
Teenager revived after near-drowning at pool at Arc of the Ozarks in Springfield
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates body found near Billings, Mo.
license office
Springfield license office suddenly closes

Latest News

Bath Planet is showing us another amazing bathroom transformation.
SPONSORED The Place: Bath Planet
Coffee Creations is a brand new coffee shop in Branson with a great customer service...
SPONSORED The Place: Coffee Creations
Perimeter Behavioral Health is talking about their new programs and how they are continuing to...
SPONSORED The Place: Perimeter Behavioral Health
Dickerson Park Zoo is with us today with Festus, one of the zoo's oldest members, to talk about...
SPONSORED The Place: Dickerson Park Zoo: Birthday Celebration