Police searching for driver involved in deadly disturbance in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly disturbance in north Springfield.

Police say, Gary Barlow, 46, of Springfield, fell off of a minivan after he clung to it.

Officers responded to the incident near Kansas Expressway and I-44 on Friday morning. Following a disturbance, police say Barlow hung onto the side of a dark-colored minivan traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway onto the eastbound I-44 ramp. Barlow fell from the van onto the I-44 ramp. Barlow died from his injuries at a Springfield hospital.

Police encourage you to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.