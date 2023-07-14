Real estate experts talk housing trends in the Ozarks, tips for buyers and sellers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The housing market has been hot for the past few years, but it’s finally starting to slow down according to local real estate experts.

“So we have at a slower year and 2023 slower summer season than we typically do. The last two years 2021 and 2022 were historically high-selling markets, something we’ve never experienced before. So we’ve had a slowdown this year due to interest rates climbing higher,” said Southwest Missouri Realty owner and broker, Tonya Murfin.

Murfin says that last year in June, the Springfield area saw 770 sales in June, and this year it only saw 622.

That doesn’t mean it’s a bad time to buy or sell, however. Despite higher rates, which are just above 7%, and lower inventory, there’s still a chance to make a good deal.

“I don’t think there’s anything scary about people that need to make a move. Life changes all the time. So people grow out of their house, they get relocated. There’s always a reason that people want to sell their house,” said Murfin.

If you’re looking to buy right now, there are a few tips you should follow. For starters, work with local lenders. They’ll be able to help you with different opportunities, as well as work with closing costs to get you the best deal.

Secondly, hire a realtor. They’re your expert in the game and can help you place your best foot forward.

“I think that buying real estate, over the last few years, it’s gotten a lot more complex and definitely a lot more competitive. So if you hire a professional, you’re going to have a better chance of getting that offer accepted than trying to work with somebody on your own,” said Murfin.

If you’re looking to sell, Murfin has tips for you as well.

Still get a realtor. They’ll be able to help you accurately price your home and give you the best statistics in your neighborhood.

Next, make sure your home is market ready. You want to make sure you stand out.

“You want to be the shiny penny when your house goes on the market. So we’re always looking at location, condition, and pricing. If you don’t price it right to begin with, then you’re going to get skipped over, and they’re going to go to other listings,” said Murfin.

Murfin also says don’t worry too much about a market crash, Missouri real estate has been doing well despite the increase in interest rates and drop in inventory, and national predictions expect interest rates to drop by the end of the year.

