Springfield-Greene County Health Department encourages vaccines for children as new school year nears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reminds parents to add vaccines to their child’s back-to-school checklist.

Health leaders say vaccination rates dropped one percent during the last school year, which could mean children are falling behind for their scheduled vaccines for this upcoming school year. The health department offers vaccination appointments through the Vaccines for Children program.

“Vaccinations are an excellent tool to help us prevent diseases,” said Stephanie Woehl of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “When you’re getting your child or teen ready to go back to school, making sure they are up to date on their vaccinations is a perfect time to do that.”

If your student is covered under health insurance, the department encourages you to contact your health provider for an appointment.

