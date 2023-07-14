Springfield history museum unveils new exhibit honoring Route 66

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new exhibit at the History Museum on the Square honors the unique history along the Mother Road.

The museum is getting ready to host “Service With A Smile.” From August 9 through November 5, you can learn about the service stations that lined the historic highway. Visitors will learn about the Springfieldians who kept cars running and the service stations that became community hubs for travelers.

The exhibit will feature interactive displays, original documents, and photographs.

”These service stations weren’t just a place to get gas. It was a place where travelers who were doing Route 66 could come in and swap stories with other travelers. They could get something to eat, they could gas up, fix their cars. The roads weren’t as nice as they are today, so a lot could go wrong on their road trips,” says Sean FitzGibbons, the executive director of the History Museum.

This is the second in a series of five Route 66 exhibits at the museum. They’re all leading up to the Mother Road’s 100th anniversary in 2026.

