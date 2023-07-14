Springfield man with disabilities opens up nonprofit coffee shop inside VA Medical Clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mark Greenwalt, a Springfield man with disabilities, opened up his non-profit coffee shop at the VA Medical Clinic on West Republic this week. Greenwalt named the organization ‘Mark’s Coffee Shop.’

Mark’s father, Noel Greenwalt, said Mark has wanted to do something productive and help others for a while now. With the opening of his coffee shop, he can do that by serving veterans and other customers that walk through the door. The proceeds made benefit youth, adults, and senior citizens with disabilities.

Veterans chatting in Mark's Coffee Shop (KY3)

“My dad was looking for a place for me to do a coffee shop and to support me and my dreams,” Mark Greenwalt said.

Greenwalt said he is working in the coffee shop by serving coffee to all its patrons. Plus, it’s cheap for veterans in the clinic.

“We sell coffee at a reasonable price,” Greenwalt said.

He also said giving back to others with disabilities makes his time feel well spent, and Mark would instead do that than take the money for his personal use.

“It feels good to help.”

Vietnam veteran and neighbor of Mark’s, Jerry White, said it’s extraordinary someone would open a shop like Mark’s and give all the proceeds back to others with disabilities.

“It’s great to have something like this here, run by someone special like Mark,” White said. “It’s useful for someone to have something to do and feel important,” he said.

White also said it’s a wonderful feat. Greenwalt has opened his shop and works in it daily, improving others’ lives through his service. He also said a shop like this is a need in a veterans clinic.

“A lot of times you come in for blood work, you don’t have time to eat anything in the morning, and after you do your bloodwork, you can have some biscuits and gravy or good donuts or rolls,” White said.

Mark Greenwalt, along with the help of his parents, fully opened up Mark’s Coffee Shop on Monday, so there are limited items right now. However, they will continue to add menu items as they learn the ropes.

“Spread the word! Let them know they can come here,” Mark Greenwalt said.

Mark’s Coffee Shop is in the Veteran’s Canteen inside the VA Medical Clinic. Business hours are Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

