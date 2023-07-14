Springfield Public Schools looks ahead with plans for Pipkin Middle Schools despite opposition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools remains determined to forge ahead with its construction plans, aiming to break ground in 2026 as scheduled, despite facing resistance from the Planning and Zoning Committee.

The proposed location for the new Pipkin Middle School, included in the district’s Proposition S, was met with a resounding 6 to 1 vote against by the committee. Stephen Hall, the spokesperson for Springfield Public Schools, expressed disappointment but maintained optimism about the project’s future.

“It became very clear during the meeting... the comments that were expressed -- that there were individuals in that room that were simply not aware of the due diligence the district had conducted,” Hall said, emphasizing the importance of considering the comprehensive research and planning conducted by the school district.

The deliberations during the meeting lasted over an hour, focusing primarily on the property at E. Pythian St.

One of the significant concerns raised by commissioners related to safety, as the only access route to the location is through Pythian from the west, traversing a railroad track.

In response to these safety concerns, Hall reassured the public that the district had thoroughly evaluated the situation and was committed to implementing necessary safety enhancements.

“Every property comes with unique challenges. There will always be opportunities to identify, modify, and add safety enhancements, and we are prepared to do that,” he said.

Despite the vote, state law and Springfield’s city charter grant the school board the authority to overrule the commission’s decision. Citing this provision, Hall expressed confidence that the school board would ultimately approve the location due to the tremendous benefits the new school would bring.

“Building a new middle school from the ground up and designing it for students, thinking about their futures and how we can best prepare them to succeed,” Hall said, highlighting the district’s vision for the project.

Springfield Public Schools’ plans to proceed with the construction project have remained unchanged. The proposed groundbreaking in 2026 aligns with the original timeline, and the district remains committed to delivering the project on schedule.

KY3 reached out to the commission through the city for comment. It declined.

