Springfield Public Schools utilizes Amazon Wishlists for school supply donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In recent years, teachers across the United States have posted their Amazon wishlists to social media in hopes donors will purchase school supplies for their students.

They post their links in Facebook groups, on their own profiles, or on school supply donation pages. Those supplies help teachers avoid having to pay out of pocket for those supplies, as well as provide students with supplies when they need them.

But now Springfield Public Schools (SPS) is utilizing this tool as part of their Ready. Set. Supply! initiative.

“One of the things we hear from the community about throughout the year is that they’re interested in helping families by providing supplies,” said Stephen Hall, the chief communication officer for Springfield Public Schools said.

Instead, of each individual teacher creating their own wishlist, SPS has created one for each school with students from kindergarten through fifth grade.

Donors can choose which school to support, look at the wishlists and purchase supplies, then get them shipped to each school directly. SPS can check the wishlists to see what supplies have been purchased, and which ones are still needed. The district said it wants to stress that these supplies go directly to student use.

“The district does provide teachers with the support to begin to plan for the school year and make sure their classrooms are ready,” Hall said. “But we also recognize that there are many families who struggle when it comes to planning financially for back-to-school supplies.”

SPS said this could be a more convenient way for the public to donate with the click of a button instead of shopping in person and delivering supplies. The district said the wishlists provide teachers with an expectation of what supplies they will receive.

“They can see as their quantity declines as people purchase the supplies and ship them directly to the school. It helps them sort of monitor that and know what to expect a little bit more on that first day of school,” Hall said.

Donors can use the Amazon wishlist links, or they can also donate supplies or funds directly to SPS.

