Woman scratches $5 million lottery ticket sold in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A Missouri Lottery player uncovered the first $5 million top prize on a “500X” Scratchers ticket sold at a Springfield convenience store.

The winner bought the ticket after the new game caught her eye at the Kum & Go on North National.

“I picked it because it’s a new game, and I like the color,” the anonymous winner explained.

It wasn’t long before she discovered her new purchase held one of the game’s $5 million top prizes.

“I scanned the ticket on the Missouri Lottery mobile app, and it said to visit the lottery office,” she recalled.

She shared how she immediately called her husband to surprise him with the good news.

“I was shaking,” she laughed. “I’m still in shock.”

“500X” is the Missouri Lottery’s second $50 game and currently offers over $233.8 million in unclaimed prizes, including five $1 million second prizes and two additional $5 million top prizes.

In FY22, players in Greene County won more than $48.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received almost $4.7 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $20.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.