Arkansas football lands two 2024 four-star commits

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In a span of five minutes, Arkansas football landed two commits from Benton running back Braylen Russell and Temple (TX) cornerback Selman Bridges Friday night.

Russell, a four-star, also had offers from Arkansas State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Baylor, among others. He originally committed to Arkansas in 2021, but re-opened his recruitment in October 2022. In his first season with Benton, the 6-1, 235-pounder scored 26 times and rushed for over 1,600 yards.

Bridges, listed at 6-4, chose the Hogs over Texas, TCU and USC. He’s listed as a Top 100 recruit by 247Sports.

The Razorbacks now have 15 commits in the Class of 2024. 247Sports ranks the Hogs as the 17th-best class in the country.

