Dickerson Park Zoo celebrating 100th birthday with proclamation and party on Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Dickerson Park Zoo celebrates its 100th birthday on Saturday with a proclamation and fun before and after.

The Zoo will host the proclamation in the zoo’s amphitheater at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe are a few of the dignitaries who will attend.

PR and Marketing Director for the zoo, Joey Powell, says the event will be a mix of fun and serious.

“It is a great combination of pomp and circumstance ceremony. And then just a carnival-like atmosphere is really what we’re going for,” said Powell.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the Zoo will be holding a carnival-like event with local sports mascots, face painting, magic, and more. Kids can enjoy the fun.

“For the kids, we’re going to have a bounce house, a face painter,” said Powell. “This entire area will be lined with booths with characters from Louis and Fetch with the Springfield Cardinals to Boomer Bear, Ozzie the Eagle, Kicker from Sports Town, Star Wars characters, just all kinds of things going on.”

The zoo is rich in history. The city of Springfield acquired the zoo in 1922. It opened in 1923.

“So 100 years ago is when the city acquired the land 100 acres from the estate of Jerome Dickerson in 1922. The city zoo was actually at Phelps Grove Park. And in 1923, it moved here. There actually had been a zoo on the site even prior to that. So the history even goes back the history of Dickerson Park Zoo is 100 years old, but the zoo itself goes back into the 1800s,” said Powell.

Powell says the zoo celebration is all about fun but also about commemorating the progress that it’s made over the last 100 years.

“One of the most tremendous things to me has been the advancements in animal husbandry, the way that we have cared for animals, and the things that we have learned, just like anything. Just think of what we’ve learned in the past 100 years and advances and just in technology in medicine in every field,” said Powell.

Powell hopes that more people continue to enjoy the zoo over the next 100 years.

“My personal goal is I want Dickerson Park Zoo to be in the top five of things people think what might I do today or what might we do this weekend? I want them to think of Dickerson Park Zoo and just really for the city of Springfield to just get behind this zoo,” said Powell.

During tomorrow’s fun, everyone gets to be a kid. Admission will be just $12, which is usually the price of children’s admission. The zoo opens at 9 a.m.

