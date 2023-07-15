Former Razorbacks shining in the NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS (KAIT) - The NBA Summer League is overflowing with former Arkansas Razorbacks as seven are seeing significant playing time.

Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr, Jordan Walsh, and Ricky Council made their Summer League debuts after being with the Hogs this past season. Joining them in the summer league are second-year players Jaylin Williams, Au’Diese Toney, and Stanley Umude.

Anthony Black (Orlando Magic)

Stats (3 games): 11.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL

The 6th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is stuffing the stat sheet for the Magic early. He scored 17 points in his Summer League debut and recently had a game-tying tip-in to force overtime against the Knicks.

ANTHONY BLACK TIPS IT IN TO FORCE OT! 🚨



Knicks/Magic #NBA2KSummerLeague overtime action on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/S475IE563B — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2023

Nick Smith Jr. (Charlotte Hornets)

Stats (4 games): 15.0 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST

Nick Smith Jr. gave Hornets fans a glimpse of what the North Little Rock native can do when healthy, dropping a career-high 33 points against Portland. The 27th-overall pick was 13-20 from the field and 4-5 from 3.

Jordan Walsh (Boston Celtics)

Stats (4 games): 17.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL

The second-round selection has dazzled for the Celtics so far, including a 25-point performance against the Lakers.

Ricky Council (Philadelphia 76ers)

Stats (4 games): 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST

Council is making the most of his opportunity after signing an undrafted two-way deal with the Sixers, averaging double figures and making highlight plays like a steal and slam against the Hawks.

Ricky Council IV strip and SLAM 💥



Watch the #NBA2KSummerLeague on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/ASy59CfNWl — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2023

Jaylin Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Stats (2 games): 6.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL

Williams had a Summer League-high 9 points and 7 rebounds against the Mavericks.

Au’Diese Toney (Orlando Magic)

Stats (2 games): 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2.5 BLK

Toney is getting in the swing of Summer League, recording 6 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks in a start against the Blazers.

Stanley Umude (Detroit Pistons)

Stats (3 games): 6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 BLK

The second-year player looks to carve out a role on an NBA roster. He scored 7 points with 2 steals against Toronto.

