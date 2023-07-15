Former Razorbacks shining in the NBA Summer League
LAS VEGAS (KAIT) - The NBA Summer League is overflowing with former Arkansas Razorbacks as seven are seeing significant playing time.
Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr, Jordan Walsh, and Ricky Council made their Summer League debuts after being with the Hogs this past season. Joining them in the summer league are second-year players Jaylin Williams, Au’Diese Toney, and Stanley Umude.
Anthony Black (Orlando Magic)
Stats (3 games): 11.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL
The 6th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is stuffing the stat sheet for the Magic early. He scored 17 points in his Summer League debut and recently had a game-tying tip-in to force overtime against the Knicks.
Nick Smith Jr. (Charlotte Hornets)
Stats (4 games): 15.0 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
Nick Smith Jr. gave Hornets fans a glimpse of what the North Little Rock native can do when healthy, dropping a career-high 33 points against Portland. The 27th-overall pick was 13-20 from the field and 4-5 from 3.
Jordan Walsh (Boston Celtics)
Stats (4 games): 17.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL
The second-round selection has dazzled for the Celtics so far, including a 25-point performance against the Lakers.
Ricky Council (Philadelphia 76ers)
Stats (4 games): 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST
Council is making the most of his opportunity after signing an undrafted two-way deal with the Sixers, averaging double figures and making highlight plays like a steal and slam against the Hawks.
Jaylin Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)
Stats (2 games): 6.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL
Williams had a Summer League-high 9 points and 7 rebounds against the Mavericks.
Au’Diese Toney (Orlando Magic)
Stats (2 games): 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2.5 BLK
Toney is getting in the swing of Summer League, recording 6 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks in a start against the Blazers.
Stanley Umude (Detroit Pistons)
Stats (3 games): 6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 BLK
The second-year player looks to carve out a role on an NBA roster. He scored 7 points with 2 steals against Toronto.
