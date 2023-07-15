Frigidaire gas laundry centers recalled due to fire hazard

Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Gas Laundry Center
Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Gas Laundry Center(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The company Electrolux Home Products is recalling its Frigidaire gas laundry centers due to a fire hazard.

According to a news release, the felt seal on the dryer drum can be folded inward, which can lead to lint accumulation, creating a fire hazard.

The company says 13,600 units were sold. They come in white and titanium and were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot, and other independent appliance stores nationwide from October 2014 through April 2018 for about $1,400.

The model and serial numbers are:

  • FFLG4033QWX, 4E44114739 through 4E81603034
  • FFLG4033QTX, 4E44308482 through 4E81603380

“Consumers should immediately stop using the dryer of the recalled Laundry Centers and contact Electrolux Group for a free inspection, repair, and lint removal service. Electrolux Group is contacting known purchasers directly. Consumers can continue to use the washer, which is unaffected by the issue,” the company states.

Electrolux says it has received 23 reports of fire and one report of a smoke inhalation injury.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died and a third person was injured in a plane crash near the Lake of the Ozarks on...
2 die, 1 injured in small plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks; victims identified
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until Midnight Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Tonight for Some
Courtesy: Missouri Lottery
Woman scratches $5 million lottery ticket sold in Springfield
Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly disturbance in north Springfield.
Police searching for driver involved in deadly disturbance in north Springfield
Emergency crews rushed a child to the hospital after a near-drowning in a pool at Arc of the...
Teenager revived after near-drowning at pool at Arc of the Ozarks in Springfield

Latest News

Power Outages
Over 6,000 without power in Springfield
Michael Foster
PICTURES: Severe storms roll through the Ozarks Friday night
Melissa McNeil
PICTURES: Severe storms roll through the Ozarks
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until Midnight Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Tonight for Some