Frigidaire gas laundry centers recalled due to fire hazard

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The company Electrolux Home Products is recalling its Frigidaire gas laundry centers due to a fire hazard.

According to a news release, the felt seal on the dryer drum can be folded inward, which can lead to lint accumulation, creating a fire hazard.

The company says 13,600 units were sold. They come in white and titanium and were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot, and other independent appliance stores nationwide from October 2014 through April 2018 for about $1,400.

The model and serial numbers are:

FFLG4033QWX, 4E44114739 through 4E81603034

FFLG4033QTX, 4E44308482 through 4E81603380

“Consumers should immediately stop using the dryer of the recalled Laundry Centers and contact Electrolux Group for a free inspection, repair, and lint removal service. Electrolux Group is contacting known purchasers directly. Consumers can continue to use the washer, which is unaffected by the issue,” the company states.

Electrolux says it has received 23 reports of fire and one report of a smoke inhalation injury.

