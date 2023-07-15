Man dead after attempting to rescue child in White River

According to the Batesville Police Department, a child fell into White River earlier in the afternoon and the man went after him, but the man never resurfaced.(Batesville Police Dept.)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man who attempted to rescue a child that was drowning in the White River is dead.

Sheriff Shawn Stephens told K8 News the 47-year-old man’s death shortly before 9 p.m., Friday, July 14.

According to the Batesville Police Department, a child fell into White River earlier in the afternoon and the man went after him, but the man never resurfaced.

Officers said the man was found nearly an hour later, while another man was able to grab hold of the child.

Vital Link EMS, BPD, Independence County Sheriff, and Batesville Fire Department all responded in the search for the man.

Batesville police said the first man and child were taken to White River Medical Center.

Sheriff Stephens said the name of the man will not be released until the next of kin is notified. He added the child is doing okay.

This is a developing story and we will update this as soon as more information becomes available.

