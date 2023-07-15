Over 6,000 without power in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Over 6,000 people are without power throughout Springfield, according to City Utilities.

Downtown Springfield near the Rountree Neighborhood is reporting over 1,700 power outages. The next biggest section is in the Phelps Grove to University Heights Neighborhoods, with over 900 without power.

Nearly 200 are without power in west Springfield.

Liberty Utilities is reporting over 1,000 people are without power in Republic.

