PICTURES: Severe storms roll through the Ozarks Friday night

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A line of severe storms rolled through the Ozarks on Friday. The storms packed a punch with lightning, heavy wind, and heavy rain.

KY3 viewers shared these images as the storm blew through their community. Share your weather images on the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

