Stone County woman killed after tree falls on camper

Stone County woman killed
Stone County woman killed(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman in Stone County has died after a tree fell on her camper during the storms Friday night.

According to Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader, the woman’s camper was at the Old 86 Campground at Table Rock Lake.

Storms tore through the Ozarks Friday night, leaving downed trees and power outages overnight for many.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

