Tiny home community, Eden Village, hosts monthly volunteer clean up day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eden Village, a tiny home community built as permanent housing for the homeless, now hosts Third Saturday work days.

Every Third Saturday of the month, volunteers can work from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. helping with general grounds, cleaning, and landscaping.

“[Volunteering] gives an opportunity to bring in the community to help us out and bring in the community to meet the residents,” Volunteer Coordinator Sally Dishman says.

Volunteers of all ages and groups of all sizes are welcome to participate.

“Our mission is to build relationships with our homeless friends. One way to do that is by bringing the community in. We find it super important to have the help because we only have six or seven people on staff. There’s a lot of work that goes into this,” Dishman added.

The majority of the people volunteering this Saturday were from Ozark Technical Community College Richmond Campus’ physical therapy program. The volunteers intended to stain fences, but due to weather, they spent their day pulling weeds and caring for the community garden.

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering for Eden Village, email Sally Dishman at edenvillagevolunteers@gmail.com or call 417-894-3972.

