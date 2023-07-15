Toy and comic book lovers unite at Relics Antique Mall for 14th annual Rublecon

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Rublecon returned to Springfield for its 14th annual show at Relics Antique Mall.

Over 30 vendors from Missouri, Arkansas, and even Oklahoma came to display and trade their collectibles at the family-friendly event.

“Nostalgia. Most of it’s guys my age getting little stuff. They’re passing that down to their families, and the families are learning and collecting as well. It’s always good,” explains Daniel Ruble, owner of Rublemizers.

Thousands of vintage and new comic books, toys, action figures, and other collectibles were up for grabs.

