Unequal footing? Eagles tight end says better turf would’ve changed Super Bowl result

FILE: Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs...
FILE: Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) defends during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With weeks to go before training camp begins for the upcoming NFL season, some Philadelphia Eagles are still dwelling on their recent Super Bowl loss.

Despite players on both sides slipping throughout the game, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert blamed the “Sodfather,” 94-year-old George Toma, for the conditions.

“I think I’m almost over it,” Goedert said on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast of the 38-35 loss the Kansas City Chiefs handed the Eagles. “Man, the Sodfather did not do good, but he knew what he was doing. All I can say is it was a great game until the end.”

READ MORE: ‘I like to be the villain sometimes’: Mahomes discusses football, fatherhood in soon-to-be released interview with CBS Mornings

Philadelphia led Kansas City, 24-14, at halftime of the Super Bowl before a second-half comeback was led by the now two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

“If the field was better, if we were playing on turf, you know I’d take us 10 (times) out of 10,” Goedert said. “But I have to say that.”

Goedert did concede that, yes, both teams played on the same field.

“There was a lot of people slipping, but we did play on the same one,” he said of the game in which he caught six passes for 60 yards. “I just hope we get back and play on good turf next year.”

Kansas City and Philadelphia are both considered among the favorites to return to Super Bowl LVIII when it is played in Las Vegas, Nevada, this year. The Chiefs (+600) and Eagles (+650) have the two best odds to win the Super Bowl, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly disturbance in north Springfield.
Police searching for driver involved in deadly disturbance in north Springfield
Michael Foster
PICTURES: Severe storms roll through the Ozarks Friday night
Most stay dry this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild today with heat on the way
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Courtesy: Missouri Lottery
Woman scratches $5 million lottery ticket sold in Springfield

Latest News

O-Zone: Shaun Campbell emerges as offensive weapon for Kickapoo football
NBA 2K24 Summer League
Former Razorbacks shining in the NBA Summer League
Arkansas football lands two 2024 four-star commits
Professional NFL player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, accepts the award for best...
‘I like to be the villain sometimes’: Mahomes discusses football, fatherhood in soon-to-be released interview with CBS Mornings