1 dies in crash near Rogersville, Mo.

Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT
NEAR ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A person died after a crash north of Rogersville on Sunday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 3 a.m.

Investigators say one person was ejected from the vehicle. The victim died at the scene. Two others inside the vehicle survived the crash.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has not released how the crash happened or the victims’ identities.

