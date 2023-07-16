FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot again Sunday with dangerous heat by midweek

Good Saturday evening, everyone. Today was a much calmer day and a cooler day behind our vicious round of rain and thunderstorms we had to deal with on Friday. While it did bring in plenty of strong to severe thunderstorms, we did see some more beneficial rainfall out of those rain chances. For the entire week, radar estimates show much of the Ozarks with two inches of rain on average with some spots seeing quite a bit more than that. We will keep our fingers crossed that this leads to an improvement in our drought monitor when it comes out this coming week.

Much needed rain this week (KY3)

Looking ahead, our surface map shows another cold front to the north of the Ozarks. That will set up shop near far northern Missouri on Sunday while some upper-level energy will be coming in from the northwest. However, the jet stream setup also shows the upper level high in the southwestern United States ready to send some pure summer heat back in our direction by the middle of the coming week.

Watching a cold front to our north for Sunday (KY3)

Upper-level high out west ready to send heat back our way (KY3)

After a quiet evening with mostly clear skies, some spots could see some partly cloudy skies by sunrise Sunday morning. Even with that, we will be dry to start the day. By late Sunday afternoon, the cold front will work with some returning heat, humidity and some upper-level energy to give some spots in the northern Ozarks some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. While I won’t rule out a couple thunderstorms coming near US Highway 60, the rain chances should mainly stay in the northern Ozarks through the early evening hours. Plus, this activity should not turn too strong or severe.

Widely scattered storms for some in northern Ozarks late Sunday afternoon (KY3)

After a quiet start Monday morning, another upper-level disturbance could bring us some isolated to widely scattered storms for a couple spots in the Ozarks. Most of us should stay dry Monday under partly to mostly sunny skies.

At least isolated t-storms possible Monday afternoon (KY3)

Temperatures for Sunday morning will be mild with lows back in the upper 60s. Even with some returning partly sunny skies and some widely scattered rain chances, everyone should see highs back in the lower to middle 90s for your Sunday afternoon.

Back into the 90s Sunday afternoon (KY3)

After another mild Monday morning with lows around 70, we will go right back into the middle 90s for highs across the board.

Hot again Monday afternoon (KY3)

Going into Tuesday and Wednesday, it’s all about that upper-level high expanding across the Plains and sending heat right back into the Ozarks.

Staying dangerously hot Wednesday (KY3)

Since this looks like another go at some dangerous heat and high humidity, we are keeping both Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days.

First Alert Days still for dangerous heat Tuesday & Wednesday (KY3)

How hot are we talking about? Springfield should see highs close to 100 degrees for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Everyone outside of town should see highs in the upper 90s to lower triple digits. These numbers will start to go down on Thursday and back near average by the time next weekend gets going.

Worst heat comes at us for the middle of next week (KY3)

As for the humidity Tuesday and Wednesday, I expect those values to be high enough to send feels like temperatures between 100° and 107° for both afternoons. With numbers like this, be sure you plan accordingly for outdoor plans and check in on the pets and the elderly.

Humidity will make it feel like 100°+ across much of the area Tuesday & Wednesday (KY3)

Fortunately, the upper-level setup forces the ridge to work back to our southwest by Thursday and Friday.

T-storm chances with improving upper-level setup Friday (KY3)

That’s what we’ll send highs back into the middle 90s by Thursday and near 90 for next weekend. It’ll also allow for a few isolated t-storms Thursday and some scattered t-storms on Friday. For next Saturday, mostly sunny skies will be around with highs in the upper 80s. That following Sunday could bring a few isolated t-storms back into the Ozarks with highs back in the lower 90s.

