First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Ozarks.
It lasts through 9 p.m. It includes these Missouri counties:
- Camden, Mo.
- Dallas, Mo.
- Dent, Mo.
- Laclede, Mo.
- Maries, Mo.
- Miller, Mo.
- Phelps, Mo.
- Pulaski, Mo.
- Shannon, Mo.
- Texas, Mo.
- Warren, Mo.
- Webster, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe thunderstorms tracking from north to south.
