First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

Storms for some could be strong to severe before we head into a mild night and a hot Monday
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Ozarks.

It lasts through 9 p.m. It includes these Missouri counties:

  • Camden, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Warren, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe thunderstorms tracking from north to south.

