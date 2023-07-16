First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Ozarks.

It lasts through 9 p.m. It includes these Missouri counties:

Camden, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Warren, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe thunderstorms tracking from north to south.

Stay ahead of the storms with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download for Apple products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

Download for Droid products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.