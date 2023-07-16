Humane Society of Southwest Missouri shares tips on how to keep your pet safe in the summer heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We are at the height of summer temperatures, and the heat is affecting many people around the Ozarks right now. That’s why the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is sharing tips on how to keep your pets safe during the extreme heat.

For starters, you should keep your pet inside, especially during the hottest parts of the day according to McKenzie Palmer, marketing coordinator for the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.

You also want to limit outdoor time to mornings and evenings, and not the middle of the day says Palmer.

“When it comes to taking them outside, I would limit your walks to the morning time or the evening when it’s nice and cool. And not do a long walk in the middle of the day. But just quick bathroom breaks throughout the day and just limit outdoor time always give them access to water and shade,” said Palmer.

Also, check the asphalt. If it’s too hot for your hands, it’s too hot for dog paws.

“The asphalt can get really hot really fast. So a good rule of thumb is to put your own hand on the asphalt. And if you can’t leave your hand on there for 10 seconds, then it’s definitely too hot for your dog, their pet, their paw pads are very sensitive, and we don’t want them to get burnt,” said Palmer.

It’s also important to not shave your dog in the summer months, despite thinking it may keep them cool.

“Fur actually has layers of protection to it. And so when you shave it and leave it there, it actually helps, or it can have them get sunburned and like overheat easier. So the first actual layer of protection. So you want to leave the fur on your dog,” said Palmer.

Palmer says these tips are important to make sure your dog stays happy and healthy all summer long.

“It’s very important just to keep your pet safe. That is the goal. You want to keep your pet healthy and safe. We don’t want to risk that at all. So following these safety tips will just help you and your pets stay cool and stay healthy this summer,” said Palmer.

Be aware of signs of overheating as well. If your dog is drooling excessively, panting heavily, having seizures, or collapsing, they may be experiencing overheating or heat stroke. Bring them inside and get them to a vet as soon as possible, because it can be deadly.

