Semi-truck carrying spools of copper catches fire on I-44; driver not injured

Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A semi-truck driver is okay after their truck carrying several 7,500-pound spools of copper wire caught fire on I-44 Sunday morning.

According to the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, the truck caught fire around 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 173.6 mile marker of the interstate.

The fire district says the driver was able to disconnect the tractor from the trailer and move it a safe distance away. No fuel or hazardous materials were released from the fire, making it easier for crews to quickly put the fire out.

Authorities say the fire was caused by the brakes overheating and catching fire.

Crews with the Rolla Rural Fire Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted on scene.

