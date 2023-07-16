Teenager killed in crash near Rogersville, Mo.; 18-year-old driver arrested

NEAR ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A 17-year-old man from Springfield has died after a crash north of Rogersville on Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened on Route D around 2 a.m. when a 2020 BMW X3 went off the road and overturned. Investigators say one person was ejected from the vehicle. The 17-year-old died at the scene.

Two others inside the vehicle survived the crash, one being the driver and another 18-year-old man from Rogersville. The driver, an 18-year-old from Springfield, was arrested around 4 a.m. and is in the Greene County Jail awaiting formal charges.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 73rd fatal crash in 2023.

