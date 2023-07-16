US Navy parachuter flown to hospital after airshow accident

A parachuter with the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs was involved in a landing accident while performing...
A parachuter with the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs was involved in a landing accident while performing at the Duluth Airshow, officials say.(Source: KBJR via CNN)
By Robb Coles and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - A parachuter with the United States Navy Leap Frogs was involved in an accident upon landing after a stunt at a Minnesota airshow, according to officials.

The Leap Frogs, the official parachute demonstration team of the U.S. Navy, performed Saturday at the Duluth Airshow, KBJR reports. One of the parachuters was involved in a landing accident, airshow officials say.

Witnesses at the airshow say two parachuters were doing a trick with their legs locked, but one didn’t unlock in time to land safely.

One witness described the incident as “jaw-dropping sad.”

The parachuter was immediately tended to by emergency personnel and taken by Lifeflight to Essentia Health-St Mary’s Hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone County woman killed during storm
Woman killed after tree falls on camper in Stone County
First Alert Days still for dangerous heat Tuesday & Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot again Sunday with dangerous heat by midweek
Michael Foster
PICTURES: Severe storms roll through the Ozarks Friday night
Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly disturbance in north Springfield.
Police searching for driver involved in deadly disturbance in north Springfield
Courtesy: Missouri Lottery
Woman scratches $5 million lottery ticket sold in Springfield

Latest News

Funeral held for firefighter killed in NJ cargo ship fire
'Nanny' actress Fran Drescher joins striking actors on picket lines
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $900M after no winner Saturday
In this image from video, law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting Friday, July...
Fargo police say they don’t yet know the motive for a shooting that killed 1 officer and injured 2