Central Polk County Fire Protection District asking for increase in tax levy

CENTRAL POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Central Polk County Fire Protection District is looking to double its personal property tax levy from 30 to 60 cents.

The district hopes to build new facilities and get new trucks to replace the older models, some of which are more than 40 years old. The battalion chief says the last time the district asked for an increase was in 2013, and now, 10 years later he says it’s time for updates.

Battalion Chief Thomas Morris says the fire department needs more tax dollars to upgrade trucks, and facilities like one of their stations that’s in an actual storage locker. Upgrades he says would benefit the community.

“We hope to protect our public and give them a better service, better bang for their dollar, decrease our response times, and increase their insurance rating so they get a better rate on their homeowner’s insurance,” said Morris.

Morris says the newest rig they have is 17 years others are more than 40 years old. He says a large portion of their budget is dedicated to repairs and maintenance.

“You know, we have trucks that the parts are becoming obsolete on them,” said Morris. “When you’re talking about a truck that’s 41 years old, trying to find a steering box or trying to find parts to repair the engine on it. It’s becoming hard to find.”

However, some who live there like Sean Hunter say while they would love to support first responders, they don’t want to increase their taxes.

“I mean, aside from the taxes from gasoline, and the price of gas, the price of eggs price of milk, if it can find milk, Lord, there’s it’s just it’s it’s gone crazy,” said Hunter. “And everything doubles and then it doubles again. And then it doubles again. When does it end?”

To cast your ballot, you need to go to the Polk County Courthouse Annex on August 8th.

